Holderness Investments Co. Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $8.86 on Thursday, reaching $724.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.39. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $728.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

