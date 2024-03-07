Holderness Investments Co. Sells 142 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.45. 1,544,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

