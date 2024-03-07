Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,425 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic makes up 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 4.5 %

CRUS traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $95.34. 116,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

