Holderness Investments Co. Sells 493 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corteva by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,779,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,044,000 after buying an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 562,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

