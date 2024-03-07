Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $179.69 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $179.69 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.26932523 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $15,587,867.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

