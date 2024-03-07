Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0603 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $104,401.62 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

