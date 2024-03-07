Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Financial Contrast

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -29.38% -6.20% -3.82% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.00 -$57.30 million ($1.02) -3.41 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orion Office REIT and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Office REIT beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

