HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $610.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

