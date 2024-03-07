iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,468 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.