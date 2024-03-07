iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 132,402 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

O stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 673,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

