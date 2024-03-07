iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $173.23. 2,312,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $173.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.