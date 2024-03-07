iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $14.40 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYK traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,461. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $357.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

