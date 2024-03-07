iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $15.18 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,612 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,852,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,145,000 after buying an additional 1,750,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 421,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,152,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,224,000 after buying an additional 226,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $336,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 193,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

