iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,603 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 244.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $33.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,138.16. 15,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,423. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,743.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,634.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

