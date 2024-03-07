iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.43. 94,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

