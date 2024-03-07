Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 34024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.