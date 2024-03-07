IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,457 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $72,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

