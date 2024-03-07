IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.53

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 8517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

IDT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $928.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 50,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDT by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 285,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 614,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.