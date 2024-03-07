ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Janelle Delaney Purchases 1,137,634 Shares of Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney purchased 1,137,634 shares of ImpediMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$100,111.79 ($65,007.66).
ImpediMed Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
About ImpediMed
