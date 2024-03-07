Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

