Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $600.39 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $624.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

