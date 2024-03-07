Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.