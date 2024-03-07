Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

INFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Infinera stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Infinera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,564,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,927,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

