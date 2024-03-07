Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.