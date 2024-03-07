Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 476,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,709. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $195.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

