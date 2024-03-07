Insider Buying: Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Acquires £16,967.70 in Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Cornish bought 19,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £16,967.70 ($21,535.35).

Andrew John Cornish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurrigo International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Andrew John Cornish sold 20,000 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,576.34).

Aurrigo International Price Performance

Aurrigo International stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) on Thursday. Aurrigo International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 76.55 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.55. The company has a market cap of £42.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.