Insider Buying: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Buys $73,892.64 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.