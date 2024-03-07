Insider Buying: Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Insider Acquires £49,999.98 in Stock

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Grant bought 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.98 ($63,459.80).
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance
Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. Gulf Investment Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.56 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Investment Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.