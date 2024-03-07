Insider Buying: Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Insider Acquires £49,999.98 in Stock

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Grant bought 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.98 ($63,459.80).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. Gulf Investment Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.56 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

