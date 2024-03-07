Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 39,070 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $135,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ADPT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 108,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.08.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 518,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.