Insider Selling: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) EVP Sells $100,814.37 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $120.29 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.