Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $463,322.05 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

