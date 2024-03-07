Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$113,033.70 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70.

CNQ stock opened at C$97.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

