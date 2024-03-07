Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Sells 604 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 604 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $10,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Stacy Bowman sold 1,120 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $19,824.00.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 1,824,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,707. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 863.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

