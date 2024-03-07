Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Sells 604 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 604 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $10,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 2nd, Stacy Bowman sold 1,120 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $19,824.00.
Chewy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 1,824,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,707. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 863.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
