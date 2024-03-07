Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells $75,338,451.96 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

