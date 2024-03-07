Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 169,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

