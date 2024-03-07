Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) VP Sells $231,003.84 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Ingredion stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

