Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO Sells 13,450 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares in the company, valued at $966,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 29th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66.

ITI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

