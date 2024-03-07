Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Sells $397,300.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

