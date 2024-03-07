Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,790,250.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

