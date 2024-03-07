Insider Selling: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) CFO Sells $1,363,822.26 in Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

