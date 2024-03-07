Insider Selling: SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CEO Sells 1,707 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $18,520.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,492.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $894.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 904,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 784,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

