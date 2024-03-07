InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

InspireMD Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NSPR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 10,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,664. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InspireMD by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

