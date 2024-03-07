Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 8,377 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 135,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,370. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

