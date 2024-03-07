Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,216 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $73,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

USMV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 2,062,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.