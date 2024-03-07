Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,098. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

