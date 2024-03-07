Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $150.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $517.06. 1,259,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $517.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

