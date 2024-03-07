Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $19.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,969. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

