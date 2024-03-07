Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 66,156 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,071,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,504,000 after acquiring an additional 744,168 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.05. 840,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

