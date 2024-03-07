Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $21.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 2.54% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.56. 5,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,392. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

