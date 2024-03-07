Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2,988.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,104 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.96% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,111,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 8,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

